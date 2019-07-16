Singapore June exports fall for fourth month, worse than expected

Exports in June fell 17.3%, the fourth month of year-on-year decline, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 16.3 decline the month before.

This was worse than the 9.9% contraction predicted by 10 economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 7.6 percent in June after growing a revised 5.8% in May. The poll called for a 3.9% contraction from the month before.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)