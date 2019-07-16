Log in
Singapore June exports fall for fourth month, worse than expected

07/16/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Container ships are docked at PSA's Tanjong Pagar terminal in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in June fell more than expected from a year earlier as electronics shipments dropped sharply, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in June fell 17.3%, the fourth month of year-on-year decline, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 16.3 decline the month before.

This was worse than the 9.9% contraction predicted by 10 economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 7.6 percent in June after growing a revised 5.8% in May. The poll called for a 3.9% contraction from the month before.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 64.46 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI -0.07% 57.57 Delayed Quote.32.38%
