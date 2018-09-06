Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Proposed Dual Primary Listing

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED DUAL PRIMARY LISTING OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY ON GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

-

RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE RELATION TO THE LISTING AND QUOTATION OF:FROMTHE SGX-ST IN

(I) UP TO 52,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AND UP TO 7,800,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES (IN THE EVENT OF THE EXERCISE OF AN OFFER-SIZE ADJUSTMENT OPTION) (COLLECTIVELY, THE "NEW SHARES"), IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROPOSED SEHK LISTING; AND

(II) NEW ORDINARY SHARES ("SCHEME SHARES") TO BE ALLOTED AND ISSUED UPON THE EXERCISE OF OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE SKE SHARE OPTION SCHEME ("SCHEME")

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to (i) the Company's announcements dated 17

January 2018, 22 June 2018 and 26 June 2018 (the "Previous Announcements") in relation to the proposed dual primary listing of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") on GEM of The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") (the "Proposed SEHK Listing"); and (ii) the Scheme which shall be proposed to be adopted by the Company at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened in due course in relation to the Proposed SEHK Listing.

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the definitions ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

Further to the Previous Announcements, the Board is pleased to announce that SGX-ST has, by way of a listing and quotation notice dated 6 September 2018, granted its approval for the listing and quotation of the New Shares and the Scheme Shares on the Catalist board of the SGX-ST, subject to the following conditions:

(1) compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements;

(2) Shareholders' approval being obtained for the Proposed SEHK Listing and the Scheme at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened;

(3) submission of the following documents: (a) a written undertaking from the Company that it will comply with Rules 704(30) and 1204(22) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") in relation to the use of the proceeds from the New Shares and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Company will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in the Company's announcements on use of proceeds and in the Company's annual report; (b) a written undertaking from the Company that it will comply with Rule 803 of the Catalist Rules; (c) a written undertaking from the Company that it will not issue the New Shares to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Catalist Rules;



(d) a written undertaking from KGI Capital Asia Limited, the Company's sponsor with respect to the Proposed SEHK Listing, that it will ensure that the Company will comply with Rules 803 and 812(1) of the Catalist Rules; and

(e) a written undertaking from the Company that in the event of any difference between the rules governing the listing of securities on GEM of the SEHK and the Catalist Rules, the Company will comply with the more onerous set of rules and requirements.

The listing and quotation notice is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed SEHK Listing, the New Shares, the Scheme Shares, the Company, its subsidiaries and their securities and there is no assurance or certainty that the Proposed SEHK Listing will materialise in due course or at all.

Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company, and to refrain from taking any action which may be prejudicial to their interests. In the event of any doubt, Shareholders and other investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

The Company will, in compliance with the relevant requirements under the Catalist Rules, make further announcement(s) to update Shareholders on any material developments of the Proposed SEHK Listing and the Proposed Share Offer, as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 6 September 2018

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the SGX-ST, being the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investment Banking). The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: +65 6337 5115.