Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore, Malaysia rise after Trump-Xi trade phone call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 10:10pm EST
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Singaporean and Malaysian stocks rose on Monday in thin year-end trading as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese leaders spurred hopes that the two economic heavyweights would reach a deal that could ease their damaging trade standoff.

While other markets in the region were shut, Singapore and Malaysia gained modestly, in line with their Asian peers, as investors appeared to take heart from a possible Sino-U.S. deal at the end of a tumultuous year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he had a "long and very good call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the two sides was progressing well.

In late November, the two countries had agreed to halt additional tariffs, hold fresh talks and reach an agreement within 90 days.

China is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner and its trade war with the United States, which has cost both sides billions of dollars in losses, also hit Southeast Asian stock indexes, all of which ended 2018 in the red.

Singapore's index <.STI> rose 0.3 percent on Monday, with top gainer Thai Beverage PCL advancing 3.4 percent. Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd firmed 1.1 percent.

Malaysia's benchmark <.KLSE> was boosted by industrial conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad, which rose 3.4 percent, and tourist resort operator Genting Malaysia Berhad, which added 1.3 percent.

Singapore's index has shed over 10 percent this year, while Malaysian stocks were among the region's better performers with a 5 percent decline.

Singapore's market will trade for shorter hours on account of New Year's Eve, while Malaysian markets have regular trading hours.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.34% 23.53 End-of-day quote.-5.58%
GENTING MALAYSIA BHD --End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 1.74% 0.585 End-of-day quote.-36.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12/31CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until January 11
RE
12/31Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015
RE
12/31Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015
RE
12/31Retraining Programs Fall Short for Some Workers
DJ
12/31Singapore, Malaysia rise after Trump-Xi trade phone call
RE
12/31BOK chief sees need to maintain accommodative stance
RE
12/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/31China's factory activity falls for first time in 2-1/2 years - official PMI
RE
12/31China's factory activity falls for first time in 2-1/2 years - official PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer makes four changes
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents -2-
4TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : EFE News Briefs for Sunday, December 30 (End of the Day)
5EL ARABIA FOR LAND RECLAMATION : EL ARABIA FOR LAND RECLAMATION : EALR.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.