Singapore Manufacturing Activity Bounces in August

09/03/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity accelerated in August after slowing for two months, a likely indication that manufacturing sector will likely remain steady this year.

The overall manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 in August from 52.3 in July, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said Monday.

The acceleration in the PMI reading was attributed to new orders and exports. The PMI reading has stayed above 50, which indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, for 24 consecutive months. A reading below 50 points to a contraction.

The PMI for electronics rose to 52.0 in August from 51.6 in July, data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

