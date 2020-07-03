Singapore Manufacturing Activity Edged Up Slightly in June

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity edged up slightly in June, owing to slower contractions in the key subindexes for new orders, new exports, factory output, employment and supplier deliveries.

The purchasing managers' index rose 1.2 points to 48.0 in June from 46.8 in May, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Friday. However, the PMI remained below 50, indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity, for the fifth straight month.

"The June easing of Singapore's circuit breaker measures in two phases has enabled more factory operations, but weak global demand has held back growth in the manufacturing sectors," said Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice president of industry engagement and development. "Local manufacturers are concerned about the declining global demand arising from the pandemic controls and trade disputes of the major economies."

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about one-third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, rose 1.4 points to 47.6 in June from 46.2 in May, the institute said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com