Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore Manufacturing Activity Edged Up Slightly in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 09:15am EDT

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity edged up slightly in June, owing to slower contractions in the key subindexes for new orders, new exports, factory output, employment and supplier deliveries.

The purchasing managers' index rose 1.2 points to 48.0 in June from 46.8 in May, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Friday. However, the PMI remained below 50, indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity, for the fifth straight month.

"The June easing of Singapore's circuit breaker measures in two phases has enabled more factory operations, but weak global demand has held back growth in the manufacturing sectors," said Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice president of industry engagement and development. "Local manufacturers are concerned about the declining global demand arising from the pandemic controls and trade disputes of the major economies."

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about one-third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, rose 1.4 points to 47.6 in June from 46.2 in May, the institute said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46aTorian Resources Limited - Conversion of Nova Minerals Debt
AQ
09:30aDaimler's Mercedes-Benz to streamline global production network
RE
09:30aCanadian dollar, 'stuck in a range,' clings to weekly gain
RE
09:27aUK scraps sales tax on personal protective gear until October
RE
09:25aSpain's economy minister Calvino says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid
RE
09:19aSouth Africa's Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aSingapore Manufacturing Activity Edged Up Slightly in June
DJ
09:15aSingapore Electronics PMI Rose to 47.6 in June from 46.2 in May
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group