Singapore Manufacturing Activity Improved in May

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity improved in May, owing to slower contractions in the key subindexes for new orders, new exports, factory output and employment.

The purchasing managers' index rose 2.1 points to 46.8 in May, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Wednesday. The PMI was at 44.7 in April.

"The latest improved PMI readings indicate the resilience of the local manufacturing sectors," said Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice president of industry engagement and development. "Going forward, manufacturers are cautiously optimistic of a gradual recovery towards the latter half of the year."

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about one-third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, rose 3.4 points to 46.2 in May, the institute said. The index was at 42.8 in April.

