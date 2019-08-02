Singapore Manufacturing Activity Improves Slightly

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity improved slightly in July but remained in negative territory for the third consecutive month.

The purchasing managers index for July rose to 49.8 from 49.6 in June, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Friday. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity, while a reading above that level indicates expansion.

The improvement was due to a marginal rise in new orders and factory output, as well as a continued increase in exports, the institute said.

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about a third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, edged higher to 49.3 in July from 49.2 in June, the data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com