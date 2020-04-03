Singapore Manufacturing Fell to 11-Year Low in March

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing fell to an 11-year low in March as new orders, output and employment all contracted at a faster rate.

The purchasing managers' index dropped 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, its lowest since February 2009, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Friday. The PMI was at 48.7 in February.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the manufacturing sectors as companies struggle to contain financial losses from sharp revenue reductions," said Sophia Poh, vice president of Industry Engagement & Development.

Singapore's government last week unveiled a fresh fiscal stimulus package worth 48 billion Singapore dollars ($33.6 billion) to cushion an ailing economy and businesses reeling from the pandemic.

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about a third of Singapore's manufacturing, fell 3.5 points to 44.1 in March, the lowest since February 2009, the institute said. The index was at 47.6 in February.

