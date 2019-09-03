Singapore Manufacturing Recovers Mildly, But Stays in Contraction Zone

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's manufacturing activity improved slightly in August but remained in negative territory for a fourth consecutive month.

The purchasing managers index for August rose to 49.9 last month from 49.8 in July, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said Tuesday. A PMI reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while a reading above that level suggests expansion.

The improvement was due to a marginal rise in new orders and factory output, as well as a slower contraction in inventory, the institute said.

The PMI for electronics, which accounts for about a third of Singapore's manufacturing activity, edged higher to 49.4 in August from 49.3 in July, the data showed.

