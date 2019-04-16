Log in
Singapore March exports drop 11.7 percent year-on-year

04/16/2019 | 08:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Container cranes are pictured at the Port of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore's on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth fell more than expected in March, dented by a plunge in electronic and pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports dropped 11.7 percent in March year-on-year, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 4.8 percent growth the month before.

That came in higher than the 2.1 percent decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

Pharmaceutical exports dived 36.5 percent in March from the previous year after posting a 12 percent growth in February.

Electronics exports in March plunged 26.7 percent year-on-year after an 8.2 contraction in February.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 14.3 percent in March after growing 16 percent in February. The poll called for a 7.1 percent contraction from the month before.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

