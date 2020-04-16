Singapore March exports jump due to gold, pharma shipments

The sharp jump in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) compared with a revised 3.1% rise the month before, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, and partly reflected base effects due to the downturn in the electronics industry last year.

The city-state is a big regional player in the gold trade, and exports can be impacted by sharp swings in value.

The surge in exports defied expectations for a 8.9% decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports expanded 12.8% in March after declining a revised 4.7% in February.

