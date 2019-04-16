Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore March exports see biggest decline since 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Container cranes are pictured at the Port of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore's March on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) saw their biggest decline since October 2016, official data showed on Wednesday, pointing to a potential downward revision to its already disappointing first-quarter economic growth.

Exports dropped 11.7 percent in March year-on-year, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 4.8 percent growth the month before.

The drop came in much wider than the 2.1 percent decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

This comes amid a tariff dispute between the United States and China - two of Singapore's biggest export markets - which has disrupted global supply chains in a blow to growth in many trade-reliant economies including the city-state.

March's print was the biggest on-year decline since October 2016, when exports dropped 14 percent year-on-year, Refinitiv data showed.

"We now see that the decline is broad-based," Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye told Reuters.

"It is not just electronics, but pharmaceuticals as well."

Pharmaceutical exports, a sector known to be volatile, dived 36.5 percent in March from the previous year after posting a 12 percent growth in February.

Electronics exports in March plunged 26.7 percent year-on-year after an 8.2 contraction in February.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 14.3 percent in March after growing 16 percent in February. The poll called for a 7.1 percent contraction from the month before.

Last week, Singapore reported its weakest on-year economic growth in almost a decade.

"There may be a potential revision given that the trade numbers were quite weak," Lee said.

Singapore's central bank last week also kept its monetary settings unchanged after two consecutive rounds of tightening, citing slower growth and inflation as well as "significant" global economic risks.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Fathin Ungku

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Qld gas delivers for local jobs
PU
10:44pChina March refinery runs ease off record, crude output accelerates
RE
10:41pChina first-quarter GDP growth steady at 6.4 percent year-on-year, beats expectations for slowdown
RE
10:30pAsia relieved as China data point to recovery
RE
10:29pAsia relieved as China data point to recovery
RE
10:28pFRIED CHICKEN VS $13 : Apple, Qualcomm explain claims to jury as trial opens
RE
10:26pChina January-March Housing Sales Growth Accelerates
DJ
10:13pChina's March industrial output up 8.5 percent, fastest pace in over 4-1/2 years
RE
10:06pJapan exports hit by weak China demand, raising risk of economic contraction
RE
09:50pU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS T-MOBILE, SPRINT IT HAS CONCERNS ABOUT MERGER DEAL : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
5APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About