Singapore May factory output down 7.4%, misses forecasts for rise

06/26/2020 | 01:02am EDT
Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore

Singapore reported a surprise drop in industrial output in May, down 7.4% on a year-on-year basis, as production in most sectors including electronics and chemicals fell.

Economists had expected a 6.6% rise, according to the median of their forecasts in a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 16.5% in May, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 6% fall.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

