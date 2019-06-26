Log in
Singapore May factory output falls 2.4% year-on-year, misses forecast

06/26/2019 | 01:03am EDT
Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production fell slightly more than expected in May from a year earlier as electronics output continued to drag, data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output declined 2.4% last month from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, compared with a 0.1% rise in April. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 2.2% contraction.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.7% in May, after a revised 2.1% rise in April. The median forecast was for a fall of 0.8%.

The decline was attributed to a further plunge in electronics output, which fell 10.8% in May in its 6th consecutive monthly decline.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

