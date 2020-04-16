Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose Unexpectedly in March

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 17.6% in March, mainly due to an increase in shipments of electronic and non-electronic goods.

The median estimate of 11 economists in a Wall Street Journal poll was for a 7.9% contraction in exports in March from a year earlier. Non-oil domestic exports had risen 3.1% in February.

Electronics exports climbed 5.8% in March after rising 2.5% in February, while non-electronics shipments jumped 20.5% in March compared with a 3.2% rise in February, Enterprise Singapore said Friday.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports soared 48.6% on year in March.

Measured on month, exports climbed 12.8% in seasonally adjusted terms in March, after falling 4.7% in February. Six economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected a median 8.9% contraction in March.

Shipments to the U.S. rose 22.5% on year in March after the prior month's 23.5% increase.

Exports to the European Union rose 24.0% in March after a 44.8% increase in February, while shipments to China fell 0.5% in March following the previous month's 35.8% slump.

Exports to Thailand surged 147.2% in March after rising 4.0% a month earlier.

