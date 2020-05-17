Log in
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose in April

05/17/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 9.7% in April on sharply higher shipments of goods to the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The median estimate of eight economists in a Wall Street Journal poll was for a 5.7% contraction in exports in April from a year earlier. Non-oil domestic exports had risen 17.6% in March.

Electronics exports fell 0.6% in April after rising 5.8% in March, while non-electronics shipments climbed 12.8% in April compared with a 20.8% rise in March, Enterprise Singapore said Monday.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports soared 174.3% on year in April.

Shipments to the U.S. jumped 124.0% in April after rising 22.5% in March, while exports to the European Union climbed 106.8% in April after increasing 24.0% in March. Shipments to Japan rose 81.1% in April after gaining 47.6% in March.

However, exports to China fell 31.3% in April following a 0.5% decline in March, while shipments to Hong Kong slid 41.7% in April after climbing 34.4% in the previous month.

Measured on month, exports declined 5.8% in April in seasonally adjusted terms in April, after increasing 12.8% in March. Five economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected a median 19.8% contraction.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

