Singapore Non-Oil Exports Drop 8.1% on Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Singapore's non-oil exports declined in September, underscoring the tough outlook for the trade-dependent economy.

The headline number, which measures of exports of goods made in Singapore, fell 8.1% on year in September, compared with a 9.0% fall in August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Thursday. The median estimate from a poll of seven analysts by The Wall Street Journal was for a 7.9% drop.

On a seasonally adjusted on-month basis, non-oil exports dropped 3.3%, after August's 6.7% increase.

Shipments of electronics, which make roughly a third of the total exports, fell 24.8% on year in September, after a 25.9% fall in the previous month.

Non-electronic goods fell 2.3% on year, the same pace as in August.

Exports of pharmaceuticals, a highly volatile component of Singapore's exports, declined 26.7% on year in September, after a 23.6% fall in the previous month.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com