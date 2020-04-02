Singapore PMI Fell to Record Low in March, IHS Markit Says

By Ronnie Harui



Singapore's purchasing managers' index slumped to a record low in March as the coronavirus pandemic caused steep declines in both domestic and overseas orders, IHS Markit said Friday.

The PMI fell to 33.3 in March from 47.0 in February, touching the lowest level since the survey began in August 2012, the data showed. The 50.0 level separates expansion from contraction.

The data showed record lows in key component sub-indexes including output, employment and new orders sliding. Private-sector demand was also substantially hit as the pandemic curbed consumer spending and spurred event cancellations and business activity suspensions.

Business confidence also sank to a new survey low, as heightened risk of a prolonged economic downturn increased pessimism among companies, IHS Markit said.

