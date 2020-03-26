Log in
Singapore President Grants In-Principle Approval For Government to Draw on Reserves

03/26/2020 | 04:28am EDT

By Justina Lee

Singapore's president has in principle permitted the government to draw on the country's reserves for the first time in more than a decade.

The last time that the government took such action was in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

"The situation we are heading into looks more like a thunderstorm than a drizzle," President Halimah Yacob said on Thursday.

The downturn will likely last longer than the ones experienced during either the SARS outbreak or the GFC, she said.

First-quarter GDP data earlier showed that Singapore's economy contracted 10.6% on quarter in seasonally adjusted, annualized terms.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

