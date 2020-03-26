Singapore President Grants In-Principle Approval For Government to Draw on Reserves

By Justina Lee



Singapore's president has in principle permitted the government to draw on the country's reserves for the first time in more than a decade.

The last time that the government took such action was in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

"The situation we are heading into looks more like a thunderstorm than a drizzle," President Halimah Yacob said on Thursday.

The downturn will likely last longer than the ones experienced during either the SARS outbreak or the GFC, she said.

First-quarter GDP data earlier showed that Singapore's economy contracted 10.6% on quarter in seasonally adjusted, annualized terms.

