Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore Refining Co delivers first low-sulphur bunker fuel cargo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:04pm EST

The Singapore Refining Company (SRC) supplied its first cargo of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in October 2019, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"This milestone is in line with the refinery and wider industry's readiness to supply 0.5% sulphur marine fuels from Singapore, one of the largest international bunkering ports," the statement said.

Refiners around the world have been making adjustments at their plants to adapt to stricter marine fuel standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) coming into force on Jan. 1, 2020.,

The IMO rules ban ships from using fuel oil with a sulphur content above 0.5% next year, compared with 3.5% now, unless they are equipped with exhaust "scrubbers" to clean up sulphur emissions.

"Our production capabilities at SRC will enable our two shareholders ... to offer a variety of marine fuels for vessels with and without scrubbers," said William Stone, chief executive officer of SRC.

SRC is a 50:50 joint venture between Chevron Corp and Singapore Petroleum Co [SPCS.UL], a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina International Co.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.67% 119.9 Delayed Quote.12.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 61.67 Delayed Quote.13.89%
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.86% 57.41 Delayed Quote.28.38%
WTI -0.05% 56.28 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04pSingapore Refining Co delivers first low-sulphur bunker fuel cargo
RE
09:56pRegulators want revised Boeing 737 MAX software documentation - company
RE
09:52pPhilippine third-quarter GDP growth picks up, policy easing unlikely this year
RE
09:52pAsia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration
RE
09:49pAsia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration
RE
09:41pXEROX IN $33 BILLION BID FOR HP : sources
RE
09:29pDOLLAR INDEX : drifts lower as trade deal doubts creep in, pound eyes Bank of England
RE
09:25pTwo former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
RE
09:22pAirbnb to review 'high risk reservations' following Halloween shooting
RE
09:16pPhillips 66 says capital spending could fall in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group