Singapore Sept exports up 8.3 percent year-on-year

10/17/2018 | 02:43am CEST
A truck passes containers at PSA's Tanjong Pagar container terminal in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth accelerated in September thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 8.3 percent in September year-on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, accelerating from the 5.0 percent rise the month before.

This is despite the continued decline of electronics exports, which fell 0.9 percent in September from the year earlier.

Exports of pharmaceuticals grew 67.5 percent in September from the year earlier after growing 33.4 percent in August.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, however, exports contracted 4.3 percent in September after growing 0.4 percent in August.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)

