Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore Unveils S$33 Billion Fresh Stimulus Package -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:24am EDT

By Ben Otto and P.R. Venkat

Singapore will pump an additional 33 billion Singapore dollars (US$23.17 billion) into relief measures for businesses and workers hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic amid signs that the economy is on pace for its worst annual performance on record.

The fiscal package unveiled Tuesday is aimed at softening the impact on businesses and workers affected by the government's ongoing movement restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in parliament.

The spending, which brings the total amount the government has allocated to pandemic-related stimulus packages to more than S$96 billion, came after government data earlier in the day pointed to a grimmer-than-expected picture for the Singaporean economy this year. Authorities now expect gross domestic product to contract between 4.0% and 7.0%, from a decline of 1.0% to 4.0% predicted two months ago.

The new forecast, if it materializes, will be the country's worst contraction since independence in 1965.

Singapore is "facing an facing unprecedented level of uncertainties," Mr. Heng said.

The Southeast Asian country has been in a state of partial lockdown since early April, with borders closed, many offices shuttered and social-distancing measures implemented to prevent gatherings beyond family members. Officials intend to begin relaxing some measures in early June, but travel and full-scale business activity could still be months away.

Mr. Heng, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the new spending will aim to create jobs and protect livelihoods by raising the government's allocation for wage support, offering worker training, adding hiring incentives and ensuring businesses have access to cash flow and credit. The government will put aside S$13 billion for contingencies, he said.

To fund the program, Singapore will draw on its past reserves for the second time this year, raising its overall budget deficit in the fiscal year starting April to 15.4% of GDP.

Mr. Heng said he expects most businesses to open by July, but added that workers and businesses alike will have to adapt to a new normal as restrictions linger and consumer behavior changes.

"Life will not return to what it was before Covid-19," Mr. Heng said. "We must be prepared for tough times in the months ahead."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aEUROPEAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Trade unions and auto sector call for an ambitious recovery plan
PU
06:08aDenmark expects biggest economic contraction since WW2
RE
06:03aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR RESE : EU and Japan step up cooperation in science, technology and innovation
PU
05:58aAUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT COUNCIL : Economic recovery action plan critical for all Australians
PU
05:57aEU ready to ease fisheries demands in Brexit talks - sources
RE
05:51aPertamina to restart Balikpapan refinery in June despite lower fuel demand
RE
05:45aThe Facebook Friends Moms Don't Want? Their Teens
DJ
05:45aTax Credit for Keeping Workers on Payrolls Draws Bipartisan Interest
DJ
05:43aBANK OF ISRAEL : Updated data on changes in credit card expenditures
PU
05:40aBOJ to pump nearly $16 billion to economy via loan scheme, amount doubles on new incentive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
4PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group