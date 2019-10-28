Singapore aims to expand solar power use in city state by 2030 - trade minister

Besides putting solar panels on buildings, Singapore plans to double the capacity of floating solar modules in Singapore's water reservoirs from current plans of around a 160-megawatt peak, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at Singapore International Energy Week.

The city state also plans to deploy 200 megawatts of energy storage systems (ESS) beyond 2025 to augment solar power generation, he said.

"Over the next 10 years, we expect solar with ESS to reach cost-parity with current gas turbines," Chan said.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)