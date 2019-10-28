Log in
Singapore aims to expand solar power use in city state by 2030 - trade minister

10/28/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks before a signing ceremony of ASEAN Agreements at the ASEAN Summit in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore aims to widen the use of solar power in the city state, targeting a 2-gigawatt peak of solar power capacity by 2030, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Besides putting solar panels on buildings, Singapore plans to double the capacity of floating solar modules in Singapore's water reservoirs from current plans of around a 160-megawatt peak, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at Singapore International Energy Week.

The city state also plans to deploy 200 megawatts of energy storage systems (ESS) beyond 2025 to augment solar power generation, he said.

"Over the next 10 years, we expect solar with ESS to reach cost-parity with current gas turbines," Chan said.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SING HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.39 End-of-day quote.1.30%
