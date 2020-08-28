Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - From the high balcony of a
Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies
his mosquito launcher, the latest contraption authorities have
devised to combat a record outbreak of the tropical disease
dengue.
With the click of a button and a whirr of a fan, a hatch
opens and 150 lab-reared male mosquitoes are sent flying, off in
search of a female companion with whom they can mate but not
reproduce.
The dengue virus, which in rare cases can be fatal, is
carried and spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.
But Singapore's specially bred mosquitoes carry a bacteria
that prevents eggs from hatching, and "compete with the wild
type," leading to "a gradual reduction of the mosquito
population," said Ng Lee Ching, the official heading the
Wolbachia project, named after the bacteria.
Some areas with high mosquito populations have seen up to
90% declines using this technique, she added.
Singapore - a tiny Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7
million people - has recorded more than 26,000 dengue cases this
year, surpassing the previous annual record of around 22,000 in
2013 with four months still remaining.
Twenty people have died of the disease this year, which can
cause extreme fever that leads to internal bleeding and shock.
By comparison, only 27 people have died of the coronavirus in
the city-state out of more than 56,000 infections.
A new strain of the disease, combined with unseasonably wet
weather and coronavirus lockdowns that left construction sites
and other mosquito breeding grounds undisturbed, are all seen as
factors behind the dengue outbreak.
That has put the onus on traditional deterrents like
fogging, fining people for flouting anti-mosquito regulations
like leaving plant pots full of stagnant water, and deploying
novel techniques such as the Wolbachia project.
In government laboratories, scientists breed the
bacteria-carrying mosquitoes in rows of pallets - separating the
male pupae for release in high-risk dengue areas.
For every person living in those areas, up to six Wolbachia
mosquitoes are released each week, the environment agency said.
Wolbachia mosquitoes can't transmit diseases such as dengue,
and only female mosquitoes bite humans.
When male Wolbachia mosquitoes mate with females that don't
carry the bacteria, none of the resultant eggs will hatch.
The strategy has been successful in Australia but some
experts say it might have its limits in dense urban areas such
as Singapore.
"You've got to flood the island with these mosquitoes, and
people get annoyed," said Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at
Singapore's National University Hospital.
"They're not going to grab the mosquito and examine and see
whether it's a male or female. They're going to swipe them away,
and that kind of defeats the purpose," he said.
