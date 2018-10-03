Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore bunkering hub ready for IMO 2020, expands LNG bunkering group - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:51am CEST
MPA logo is pictured at the Port Operations Control Centre-Vista in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore authorities are taking measures to ensure the availability of low-sulphur marine fuels ahead of upcoming emissions regulations in 2020, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min said on Wednesday.

"(The) MPA is working closely with the industry to ensure that Singapore is ready to supply low-sulphur compliant fuels ahead of 1 January, 2020," said Lam at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will make available a list of licensed bunker suppliers of low-sulphur fuels by mid-2019, said Lam.

Singapore is the the world's largest marine refuelling, or bunkering, hub.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is introducing new rules on marine fuels from 2020, limiting the sulphur content to 0.5 percent, from 3.5 percent currently, to curb pollution produced by the world's ships.

Singapore is also continuing to promote the use of cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel, also called bunkers, at home and abroad.

The MPA also announced on Wednesday that the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority has joined the LNG Bunkering Port Focus Group, the first Middle Eastern port to do so, in an effort to strengthen LNG-bunkering capabilities across key global ports.

"The growing membership will strengthen the global network of LNG bunkering facilities and give shipping lines more confidence to invest in LNG-fuelled vessels," said Lam.

The working group was first formed by port authorities in Singapore, Belgium and the Netherlands in 2014 and is now comprised of 12 ports across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Using LNG to power ships instead of fuel oil or marine gasoil can reduce emissions of the pollutants nitrogen oxide and sulphur oxide by 90 percent to 95 percent.

Singapore had record bunker fuel sales in 2017 of 50.6 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : DA importation of red onions questioned
PU
06:21aAfter lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
RE
06:17aThai central bank wary of property sector risks, talked about tightening-minutes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aMalaysia's August export growth seen slowing to 5.7 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
05:56aEuro crawls up from six-week lows on Italy budget speculation
RE
05:53aOil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising U.S. supply and strong dollar weigh
RE
05:51aSingapore bunkering hub ready for IMO 2020, expands LNG bunkering group - minister
RE
05:47aOil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising US supply and strong dollar weigh
RE
05:46aEuro crawls up from six-week lows on Italy budget speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
4After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
5J C PENNEY COMPANY INC : J. C. Penney names retail veteran, Joann Stores chief as new CEO
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.