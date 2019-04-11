Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore central bank stands pat on monetary policy as growth eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 11:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday kept its monetary settings unchanged after two consecutive rounds of tightening, as policymakers expect slower growth and inflation for the city state in the face of 'significant' global economic risks.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages policy through exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, said it would maintain the slope of the Singapore dollar's policy band while keeping the width and level at which the band is centred unchanged.

Seventeen out of 20 economists in a Reuters poll predicted no change to policy amid slowing global growth and softening domestic demand.

"GDP growth in the Singapore economy has eased, bringing the level of output closer to its underlying potential", MAS said in its semi-annual statement, adding "inflationary pressures are mild and should remain contained."

MAS increased the slope of the policy band twice last year in efforts to control rising price pressures and strengthen its currency in its first such tightening moves in six years.

The Singapore dollar was broadly unchanged after the decision.

TWO-PRONGED RISK

Across Asia, an abrupt end to policy tightening in the United States - the world's largest economy - have seen markets betting on outright rate cuts or easier policy stance for a growing list of central banks.

A tariff dispute between the United States and China - two of Singapore's biggest export markets - has disrupted global supply chains in a blow to growth in many trade-reliant economies including the city state.

Singapore on Friday revised down its 2019 core inflation forecast - a measure closely watched by economists - to 1 to 2 percent, from 1.5 to 2.5 percent previously, following an earlier downgrade to its headline inflation view in February.

Policymakers said full-year growth would likely come "slightly below the mid-point" of the central bank's expected 1.5-3.5 percent range.

Preliminary data for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), also released on Friday, confirmed the city-state was experiencing its weakest year-on-year growth in almost a decade, according to trade ministry data.

"The growth momentum of the global economy has moderated by more than expected at the turn of the year alongside sluggish trade. Significant uncertainty remains over the short-term outlook," MAS said.

Manufacturing, once a key pillar of growth for the affluent city-state, showed a shock 12 percent drop in the first quarter from the three months before, weighed down by a sluggish electronics sector.

"The uncertainty for the Singapore economy still remains the same, a two-pronged risk – U.S.-Sino trade relations and the maturing of the global electronics cycle," said Barnabas Gan, an economist at United Overseas Bank.

(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Joe Brock, Anshuman Daga and Ed Klamann; Graphics by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By John Geddie and Fathin Ungku

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aTesla begins offering leases for Model 3
RE
12:39aJapan urges G20 to strengthen global coordination
RE
12:33aAsian shares dip on caution over global growth, U.S. earnings
RE
12:33aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : Next generation set to take up the National Merino Challenge
PU
12:23aR&I VIEW : Toshiba's LNG Business Sale Becomes Uncertain
PU
12:17aJapan seen hiking sales tax to 10 percent in October, fourth-quarter GDP to contract - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWATERNSW : Blue-green algae Red Alert for Murrumbidgee River at Redbank Weir
PU
12:04aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall, investors cautious ahead of China trade data
RE
04/11MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Kinabalu Capital's Issue 2 Class A/B/C MTN and CP issuances with stable outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About