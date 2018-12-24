Singapore core inflation eases to 1.7 percent year-on-year in November

It was slightly lower the 1.9 percent year-on-year increase seen in October, and just below a Reuters poll forecast.

The central bank's core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are more influenced by government policies.

Singapore's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a lower-than-expected 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, versus 0.7 percent in October. The median forecast in the Reuters poll called for all-items CPI to rise 0.6 percent.

The moderation was largely due to a sharper fall in private road transport costs.

