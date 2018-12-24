Log in
Singapore core inflation eases to 1.7 percent year-on-year in November

12/24/2018 | 06:02am CET
A man shops for groceries at a supermarket in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's core inflation gauge in November rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's pace, due to smaller increases in the costs of services, retail goods, electricity and gas, data showed on Monday.

It was slightly lower the 1.9 percent year-on-year increase seen in October, and just below a Reuters poll forecast.

The central bank's core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are more influenced by government policies.

Singapore's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a lower-than-expected 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, versus 0.7 percent in October. The median forecast in the Reuters poll called for all-items CPI to rise 0.6 percent.

The moderation was largely due to a sharper fall in private road transport costs.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

