Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore cuts 2019 core inflation forecast as prices hit 3-yr low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:56am EDT
A woman shops for shoes in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's core inflation eased to its slowest pace in more than three years in July, data showed on Friday, prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year forecast amid firming bets for monetary policy easing.

The core inflation gauge rose 0.8% from a year earlier, the slowest rate since April 2016, weighed down by declines in utilities and retail prices. That was lower than a 1.0% forecast in a Reuters poll and 1.2% increase in the previous month.

Authorities said they expected core inflation - the preferred price gauge of the central bank which is due to meet in October - to be in the lower half of their 1%-2% forecast for 2019, having previously said it would come in the middle.

"This is further evidence of the weakened condition of the economy," said Steve Cochrane, chief APAC economist at Moody's Analytics.

"This will likely raise expectations of monetary policy easing... Particularly as many central banks in the region have already begun to ease monetary policy."

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said last week, after the city-state slashed its full-year growth forecast, that it was not considering an out-of-cycle policy move.

The Singapore dollar weakened after the data release, and was down around 0.2% against the U.S. dollar on the day.

The headline consumer price index in July rose 0.4% year-on-year, matching January's figures, the lowest so far in 2019. The poll had called for a 0.55% rise, compared with a 0.6% increase a month earlier.

Singapore's headline rate is expected to average 0.5%-1.5% for the full year, MAS and Singapore's trade ministry said in a joint statement on Friday.

"An acceleration in inflationary pressures is unlikely against the backdrop of slower GDP growth, uncertainties in the global economy, as well as the continuing restraining effects of MAS' monetary policy tightening in 2018," the authorities said.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aSingapore cuts 2019 core inflation forecast as prices hit 3-yr low
RE
01:31aDollar steps forward before Powell, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments
RE
01:29aSeeking clarity from Fed's Powell? Good luck with that
RE
01:28aPGA TOUR AUSTRALASIA : Ace effort puts Martin in the lead 23.08.2019
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aSingapore's Consumer Inflation Eased in July
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : India-US hold a round of bilateral 2+2 intersessional meeting
PU
01:01aEthereum (ETH) Now Available on bitFlyer Buy/Sell
BU
12:48aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : WA Co-funded drilling program driving growth of Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
2KLOECKNER & CO SE : THYSSENKRUPP IN TALKS TO BUY STEEL TRADER KLOECKNER: Handelsblatt
3U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
4NFON AG : NFON AG: NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2019
5SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Amazon to acquire minority stake in an Indian supermarket chain operator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group