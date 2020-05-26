Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore

By Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie

Singapore downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the third time on Tuesday, the trade ministry said, as the bellwether economy braces for its deepest ever recession.

The city-state lowered its GDP forecast to a contraction range of -7% to -4% from the prior range of -1% to -4%.

Singapore's economy shrank 0.7% year-on-year in the first quarter and 4.7% on a quarter-on-quarter, a less severe decline than advance estimates, although officials and analysts warned of more pain ahead.

"There continues to be a significant degree of uncertainty over the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the trajectory of the economic recovery," said Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary at the ministry of trade and industry.

Following the news, central bank chief economist Ed Robinson said monetary policy remains unchanged and will next be reviewed in October, as planned.

Singapore also downgraded its 2020 forecast for non-oil domestic exports to -4.0% to -1.0%, from -0.5% to 1.5% previously.

Exports have been a rare bright spot for the economy in recent months mainly due to a surge in demand for pharmaceuticals.

That demand was also seen in factory data on Tuesday with industrial output increasing 13% in April on a year-on-year basis, as pharmaceuticals production more than doubled.

Singapore's main price gauge contracted for the third consecutive month in April, falling 0.3% and hitting a fresh 10-year low.

Analysts expect the trade-reliant economy to see a deeper contraction in the second quarter due to a two-month lockdown, dubbed a "circuit breaker" by authorities, in which most workplaces closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city-state has among the highest number of infections in Asia and has said that easing of the lockdown from next month will only be done gradually.

"The downward revision...implies a significant deterioration in the second-quarter momentum due to the circuit breaker period as well as a weak recovery trajectory," said Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy.

The government first flagged the possibility of recession in February when it cut its 2020 GDP forecast to -0.5% to 1.5%, from 0.5% to 2.5% previously.

Singapore's finance minister is set to deliver the latest in a string of multi-billion-dollar economic packages to offset the hit to businesses and households from the pandemic later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John Geddie, Aradhana Aravindan and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.85% 36.28 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
WTI 1.45% 34.488 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aChina says banks' bad loans high due to virus, credit risks grow
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Recover Slightly in June -GfK Survey
DJ
02:05aGerman consumer morale improves slightly, job fears remain high - GfK
RE
01:48aSECO/WARWICK S A : Global automotive parts manufacturer deploys CaseMaster Evolution® (CMe) Heat Treat System from SECO/WARWICK
PU
01:37aGerman export hopes recover somewhat in May after 'catastrophic' April
RE
01:34aSingapore's Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in April
DJ
01:31aCOVID-19 pandemic hits Aryzta third-quarter revenue
RE
01:27aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:26aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:21aSingapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
2PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
3PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group