Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.5% year-on-year, faster than the 0.1% growth seen in the government's advance estimate and matching the 0.5% predicted in a Reuters poll.

Singapore's economy grew 2.1% in the July-September period from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the government's initial estimate of a 0.6% expansion and the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 2.1% growth.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)