Singapore exports fall for sixth month

09/16/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
File photo of workers looking as a container ship is unloaded at a berth in a PSA International port terminal in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's exports in August shrank for the sixth straight month, but the drop was less than analyst forecasts, official data showed on Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month fell 8.9% year-on-year as electronics shipments fell 25.9%, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, compared with a revised 11.4% decrease in July.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 12.2% contraction for August.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 6.7% in August after the previous month's revised 3.5% increase. The poll had called for a 2.5% rise from the month before.

NODX to most of Singapore's top markets fell in August, except for China to which it rose 38.5%.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 68.16 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.02% 61.94 Delayed Quote.23.74%
