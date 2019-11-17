Log in
Singapore exports shrink for eighth month, miss estimates

11/17/2019 | 07:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of shipping containers stacked at the port of Singapore

Singapore's exports in October shrank for the eighth straight month and were worse than analysts' expectations as shipments of electronics continued to slide, official data showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month fell 12.3% year-on-year, compared with a drop of 8.1% in September, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed. A Reuters poll had forecast shipments to fall 10.4%.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 2.9% in October after a drop of 3.3% in the previous month. The poll had predicted an increase of 1.4%.

Electronics shipments fell 16.4% year-on-year in October.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 63.23 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -0.05% 57.7 Delayed Quote.26.39%
