Singapore factories post biggest output drop on record as virus bites

03/26/2020 | 01:28am EDT
A view of factories in Singapore

Singapore's industrial output fell at a record pace in February from the previous month, data showed on Thursday, well below economists' already bearish predictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 22.3% in February, according to data from the Singapore Economic Development Board.

That was the biggest contraction in official records going back to 1983, and far more than the median forecast in a Reuters poll for an 11.5% fall.

Manufacturing output fell 1.1% on-year, slightly better than the forecast drop of 2.0% with a jump in pharmaceutical output helping to offset declines in the electronics segment.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)

