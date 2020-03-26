Singapore factories post biggest output drop on record as virus bites

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 22.3% in February, according to data from the Singapore Economic Development Board.

That was the biggest contraction in official records going back to 1983, and far more than the median forecast in a Reuters poll for an 11.5% fall.

Manufacturing output fell 1.1% on-year, slightly better than the forecast drop of 2.0% with a jump in pharmaceutical output helping to offset declines in the electronics segment.

