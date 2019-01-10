Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore fuel oil inventories drop to six-week low; net import volumes up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Boats sail past Pulau Bukom oil refinery along the southern coast of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore fuel oil inventories fell 6 percent to a six-week low in the week ended Jan. 9, even though weekly net import volumes increased for a fourth straight week to a seven-week high, official data showed on Friday.

- Onshore fuel oil stocks fell 1.107 million barrels (about 165,000 tonnes) to 18.941 million barrels, or 2.827 million tonnes, in the week to Jan. 9, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. [O/SING1]

- This came despite steady increases in net fuel oil imports, which in the week to Wednesday came in at 1.167 tonnes, up 18 percent from the week before, and were well above the 52-week average of 799,000 tonnes.

- However, this week's onshore fuel oil inventories were just 4 percent lower than a year earlier.

- Net exports of fuel oil to Hong Kong topped the week ended Jan. 9 at 313,000 tonnes, followed by China at 144,000 tonnes and the United States at 66,000 tonnes.

- Singapore fuel oil shipments to Hong Kong in the week to Jan. 9 were at the highest weekly exports volumes since at least end-2015, or as far as available record go back, data compiled by Reuters showed.

- The largest net imports into Singapore originated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 207,000 tonnes, followed by Greece at 189,000 tonnes, the Netherlands at 181,000 tonnes and Malaysia at 172,000 tonnes.

- Singapore's fuel oil imports from the UAE in the week to Jan. 9 were at an 11-week high, the data showed.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pAlphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
11:39pJapan likely to revise proposed budget due to wage-data errors
RE
11:35pSingapore fuel oil inventories drop to six-week low; net import volumes up
RE
11:33pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:32pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:17pMEXICAN PORTS SEE BOTTLENECKS AS FUEL DISTRIBUTION SLOWS : traders
RE
11:16pMalaysia's November factory output up 2.5 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:59pJapan labour ministry says it underreported regular wages since 2004
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.