Singapore heading for record unemployment in 2020 - finance minister

06/05/2020 | 05:29am EDT
Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat speaks at a UBS client conference in Singapore

Singapore's finance minister said its unemployment rate could rise to a record of over 100,000 in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's highest annual average number of 91,000 unemployed residents was registered during the 2003 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, Heng Swee Keat said in parliament in comments reported by the Straits Times newspaper.

Singapore's population is around 5.7 million.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by John Stonestreet)

