Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore looks to ramp up factory activities as virus curbs ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore

Singapore will progressively ramp up its manufacturing activities, its minister of trade and industry said on Sunday, with the city-state looking to restart its economy as coronavirus curbs start to ease over the next few weeks.

Sectors that are intertwined with the global supply chain such as biopharmaceutical and petrochemicals as well precision manufacturing will be among priority sectors, Chan Chun Sing told reporters.

Only about 17% of Singapore's labour force is currently working onsite to maintain essential services and support for global production chains and connectivity.

Chan said workplaces will have put in place prescribed measures to minimise the risk of infection before they can reopen. He added that those who are able to work from home will have to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.    

"So we will not be able to open some of the social entertainment outlets, but we will focus on our manufacturing capacities and production capabilities first," he said.

The city-state is facing the deepest recession in its 55-year history, compounded by so-called "circuit breaker" restrictions, which are aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus and are due to last until June 1.

Singapore will start allowing some businesses to reopen from May 12, authorities said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
02:35aSingapore looks to ramp up factory activities as virus curbs ease
RE
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
12:52aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
12:44aMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights
PU
05/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's live-streaming service users reach 560m
PU
05/02Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
05/02India's coronavirus lockdown curbs buffalo meat exports, hitting Ramadan supplies
RE
05/02USCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
PU
05/02GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister extends greetings on the first written Constitution in Europe Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett
3U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..
5Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group