Singapore marine fuel sales hit two-year high amid new shipping rules

The January sales volumes in Singapore, the world's top marine refuelling hub, were up by 8% from last year and 1% higher from December, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

A total of 3,591 ships called at the Singapore hub in January for bunkers, up 1% from last year but down from an at least seven-year top of 3,826 ships in December.

Since the start of 2020, International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules cap the sulphur content of ship fuel at 0.5%, from 3.5% previously, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning systems known as scrubbers.

