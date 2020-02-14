Log in
Singapore marine fuel sales hit two-year high amid new shipping rules

02/14/2020 | 03:19am EST

January sales of marine fuels in Singapore jumped to a two-year high of 4.515 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday, following the introduction of stricter global rules on marine fuels at the start of the year.

The January sales volumes in Singapore, the world's top marine refuelling hub, were up by 8% from last year and 1% higher from December, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

A total of 3,591 ships called at the Singapore hub in January for bunkers, up 1% from last year but down from an at least seven-year top of 3,826 ships in December.

Since the start of 2020, International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules cap the sulphur content of ship fuel at 0.5%, from 3.5% previously, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning systems known as scrubbers.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

