Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 01:04am EDT
Minister Chan Chun Sing meets with journalists at an event in Singapore

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal is still on track to be signed by the end of 2020, Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Sunday.

RCEP brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The countries have made an offer to India, which pulled out of talks last November, to see if it is prepared to rejoin discussions.

"If India is unable to rejoin the discussions in the coming month, then plans will continue to proceed with the legal scrubbing for the preparation for the siging at the end of the year," Chan told reporters.

"At this point in time we are still on track for the signing by the RCEP countries at the end of the year," he added.

Chan was speaking to reporters on Sunday to outline plans to restart Singapore'e economic activity after curbs put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Separately he said troubles at Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, one of Asia's top oil traders, were not a reflection of the wider situation in the Singapore oil trading market. However, he said the wider oil trading market will be hurt by global oversupply issues.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
12:52aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
12:44aMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights
PU
12:27aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
05/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's live-streaming service users reach 560m
PU
05/02Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
05/02India's coronavirus lockdown curbs buffalo meat exports, hitting Ramadan supplies
RE
05/02USCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
PU
05/02GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister extends greetings on the first written Constitution in Europe Day
PU
05/02BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 01 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2BERKSHIRE SELLS ENTIRE STAKES IN U.S AIRLINES: Buffett
3U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
4Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group