Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets, with option to buy eight more

02/28/2019 | 11:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen speaks at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore plans to buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, with an option to purchase eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, the city-state's defence minister said on Friday.

Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request to the United States regarding the purchase, which must be approved by the U.S. Congress.

With Southeast Asia's largest defence budget, the wealthy city-state is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment.

Ng added the exact price to be paid for the jets had not been finalised, but that the current unit price for an F-35 ranges from $90 million to $115 million.

Lockheed did not respond to a request for comment.

Singapore's fleet of around 60 F-16 jets, which first entered service in 1998, will be retired soon after 2030.

A defence ministry official confirmed Ng's comments, first reported by local media.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie, additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

