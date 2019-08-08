Log in
Singapore prime minister says ready to stimulate ailing economy

08/08/2019 | 07:09am EDT
Office workers walk to the train station during evening rush hour in the financial district of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday his government stands ready to stimulate the economy, as the island-state suffers from some of slowest growth rates in years and economists warn a recession may be looming.

In an annual speech ahead of Friday's national day, Lee also said the government would raise the retirement and re-employment rates, adding that he would reveal more details later this month.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

