Singapore prime minister says ready to stimulate ailing economy
08/08/2019 | 07:09am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday his government stands ready to stimulate the economy, as the island-state suffers from some of slowest growth rates in years and economists warn a recession may be looming.
In an annual speech ahead of Friday's national day, Lee also said the government would raise the retirement and re-employment rates, adding that he would reveal more details later this month.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kim Coghill)