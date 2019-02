The average refinery margins for a Singaporean refinery dropped to $1.20 per barrel on Monday, the lowest since 2010, Refinitiv data showed.

Traders said the low profits were due to oversupply of refined fuels like fuel oil or diesel, while prices for crude oil, the most important feedstock and biggest cost factor for refineries, reached 2019 highs last Friday.

By Henning Gloystein