Singapore’s HES Energy Systems to Launch Autonomous Zero Carbon Hydrogen Aviation Program in France.

HES
Energy Systems, developer of high performance hydrogen fuel cell
propulsion systems for aerial platforms, is announcing its expansion to
France to begin work on the first decentralized hydrogen infrastructure
for autonomous fuel cell powered aerial vehicles.
HES to develop a network of hydrogen airbases for autonomous long-range hydrogen drones and aircraft together with the French aerospace & hydrogen energy ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)
The move is part of HES’ broader goals to introduce long range zero
emission aviation powered by renewable hydrogen, the most energy dense
element in the universe. Thinking big yet starting small, the same
company that started introducing its range-extending propulsion
technology to small drones several years ago, is now evolving towards
manned aerial platforms, such as flying cars and inter-urban electric
aircraft.
From its lab in Singapore, HES has spent the last ten years developing
advanced ultra-light
hydrogen propulsion systems that are up to 10 times lighter than
batteries. Following a number of international experiments powering
small unmanned aircraft for record durations, HES’ systems are now being
scaled up to power larger manned electric aircraft, potentially
revolutionizing aerial logistics and mobility – increasing their flight
range while eliminating carbon emissions.
A subsidiary of H3
Dynamics, HES is part of the France-Singapore
innovation link that continues to intensify between both countries.
Last year H3 Dynamics set the tone by opening its European headquarters
in Paris with the warm
welcome of President Macron. HES is now following suit and joining
forces with France’s world-class aerospace and hydrogen eco-system.
As part of its set up in France, HES is announcing its partnership with
France’s leading professional unmanned aircraft builder delair
and ERGOSUP,
a French start-up developing energy-efficient hydrogen production
systems.
Derived from a broader 2016
French National Call for Projects looking to deploy hydrogen
technologies into airport applications in Toulouse, HES’ partnership
will focus on creating infrastructure around smaller-scale hydrogen
unmanned aircraft. “Starting with smaller scale aerial vehicles help
turn bigger visions to reality faster, and reduces the challenges
related to commercializing complex technology” says Taras Wankewycz, CEO
of HES and parent company H3 Dynamics.
HES envisions scaling up the program to a continental network of
hydrogen air bases for a fleet of autonomous, long-range and electric
aircraft. The joint initiative will create economic and social benefits,
while starting the path to reducing carbon emissions in aviation. “We
are proud to start our initiatives in France and we look forward to
bright outcomes together with our partners. This is a major step toward
an exciting prospect: zero emission aerial mobility”.
Aligning well with HES’ roadmap, 50+ global leaders in the energy,
transport, and industrial sectors, led by the CEO and Chairman of Air
Liquide and the Chairman of Hyundai came together on September 14 to announce
their landmark commitment to 100% decarbonized hydrogen for all
mobility applications by 2030. France’s government has meanwhile
launched a national
hydrogen plan to utilize hydrogen across all sectors.
About HES Energy Systems (Singapore, France) www.hes.sg
HES Energy Systems builds ultra-light aerospace-grade hydrogen energy
storage systems capable of powering long range electric aircraft. So far
hired by tier-one unmanned systems manufacturers as well as leading
aerospace institutes around the world, the company is scaling up its
solutions to power larger platforms including manned electric aerial
platforms. HES’ offering has since evolved from components to products
and broader all-encompassing solutions. Its parent company H3 Dynamics
is backed by Toyota Mirai Creation Fund Japan, ACA partners, and Capital
Management Group.
