Singapore's 4Q GDP Growth Revised Lower

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's economy expanded at a pace slower than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, dragged lower by services and construction sectors.

Gross domestic product grew 1.4% on an annualized, seasonally-adjusted basis over the previous quarter, according to revised numbers released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday. That compared with last month's initial estimate of a 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter.

The economy in the October-to-December period is estimated to have expanded 1.9% compared with the same period a year ago, slower than a 2.2% gain estimated earlier, and a 2.4% rise in the third quarter. The government upwardly revised growth in the first and second quarters of this year to 4.7% and 4.2% on year, respectively.

Manufacturing output grew 5.1% from a year earlier, after a 3.5% gain in the third quarter. Services output grew 1.8% from a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.7% growth in the previous quarter. Construction, however contracted 1.0%, after a 2.3% decline in the third quarter, the data showed.

The government revised growth for 2018 to 3.2%, compared with its initial estimate of 3.3%. For the current year, the government maintained it growth forecast of between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com