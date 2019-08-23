Log in
Singapore's Consumer Inflation Eased in July

08/23/2019 | 01:16am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in July, mainly due to a decline in the prices of retail goods, electricity and gas.

The consumer-price index rose 0.4% in July from a year ago, compared with the median estimate of 0.5% from seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The CPI had gained 0.6% in June and 0.9% in May.

The cost of retail and other goods fell 1.0% in July, reversing the 0.4% increase in the previous month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement Friday.

The cost of electricity and gas declined 7.0% in July, steeper than the 4.8% drop in June. Services inflation eased to 1.6% from 1.7% in June, it said.

Housing and utilities costs, which make up 26.3% of the index, fell 1.5%, steeper than the 0.8% decline in June. Food prices, which have a 21.7% weighting in the index, rose 1.4%, the same pace as the previous month.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, eased to 0.8% in July from 1.2% in June, the data showed.

The central bank and government said "external sources of inflation are likely to be benign" for the rest of the year, with average global oil prices likely to stay below last year. The local labor market has held steady, contributing to a moderate increase in wages and labor costs.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 60.22 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI 0.16% 55.56 Delayed Quote.23.24%
