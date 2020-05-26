Singapore's Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in April

By Ronnie Harui



SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices fell at a faster-than-expected pace in April, mainly due to a steeper decline in the cost of private transport.

The consumer price index fell 0.7% on year in April, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6% decline in poll of a five economists by the Wall Street Journal, and versus 0.0% in March.

Food prices, which has an index weighting of 21.1%, rose 2.1% in April from a year earlier, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

The cost of housing and utilities, which make up 24.8% of the index, edged 0.1% higher in April, while transport costs dropped 4.0%, the data showed.

Core CPI, which strips out private road transport and accommodation costs, fell 0.3% on year in April, compared with a 0.2% decline in March.

Inflation is expected to remain subdued, with both core inflation and headline CPI expected to average between a fall of 1.0% and 0.0% in 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement.

External sources of inflation are likely to stay benign amid weak global demand conditions, while domestic cost pressures are expected to remain low as some degree of spare capacity in the economy emerges, they said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com