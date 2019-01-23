Singapore's December Inflation Rate Bolstered by Retail, Services

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December on gains in the costs of services and retail items.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% year over year, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Wednesday, compared with the median estimate for a 0.4% rise predicted by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The inflation reading was 0.3% in November.

The prices of services rose 1.5%, compared with a 1.2% gain in November, owing to a stronger pickup in holiday expenses and airfares.

The overall cost of retail items rose 1.7%, faster than the 1.1% advance in November because of gains in the prices of clothing, footwear and household durable goods.

Private road transport costs fell 3.7%, slightly more than the 3.6% decline in the previous month amid lower fuel prices.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, accelerated to 1.9% from 1.7% in November, reflecting higher services and retail prices.

