Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's December Inflation Rate Bolstered by Retail, Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:17am EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December on gains in the costs of services and retail items.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% year over year, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Wednesday, compared with the median estimate for a 0.4% rise predicted by economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. The inflation reading was 0.3% in November.

The prices of services rose 1.5%, compared with a 1.2% gain in November, owing to a stronger pickup in holiday expenses and airfares.

The overall cost of retail items rose 1.7%, faster than the 1.1% advance in November because of gains in the prices of clothing, footwear and household durable goods.

Private road transport costs fell 3.7%, slightly more than the 3.6% decline in the previous month amid lower fuel prices.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, accelerated to 1.9% from 1.7% in November, reflecting higher services and retail prices.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aChina says will step up fiscal spending this year to support economy
RE
12:17aSingapore's December Inflation Rate Bolstered by Retail, Services
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSingapore December inflation rate rises more than expected
RE
12:10aBOJ cuts inflation view, keeps stimulus as risks to economy heighten
RE
12:08aChina Fiscal Spending Growth Accelerated in 2018; Revenue Growth Slowed
DJ
12:01aJapan's 2018 crude imports fall to 39-year low as population shrinks
RE
01/22Southeast Asia stocks - Philippines falls ahead of GDP data, Thailand gains
RE
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD : JAPAN POST : Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24
4APPLE : APPLE : Share your best photos shot on iPhone
5APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.