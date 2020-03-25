Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's Economy Contracted 10.6% in the First Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:39pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as all three key industries of manufacturing, construction and services contracted in the period.

The country's gross domestic product growth contracted 2.2% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to advance estimate released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday. That compared with 1.0% on-year growth in the fourth quarter. The contraction was also more than the median estimate for a 1.4% contraction in a survey of eight economists by The Wall Street Journal.

On a quarter basis, the economy shrank 10.6% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the January-to-March period. That compared with 0.6% on-quarter growth in the fourth quarter and the median estimate for a 4.4% contraction in a WSJ survey of seven economists.

Manufacturing output contracted 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, after shrinking 2.3% in the fourth quarter.

Construction sector shrank 4.3% in the first quarter compared with 4.3% growth in the fourth quarter. Services output contracted 3.1% compared with 1.5% expansion in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Taking into account the weaker-than-expected performance of Singapore's economy in the first quarter, and the sharp deterioration in the external and domestic economic environment since February, Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2020 is now expected to contract between 4.0% to 1.0% from an earlier projection of a contraction of 0.5% to a growth of 1.5%, the ministry said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-20 2038ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pBank of Korea to hold 'unlimited' repo operations for three months
RE
09:06pBank of England, UK government to resume fight against coronavirus slump
RE
08:57pSoftBank Group's share rally ends after Moody's downgrade
RE
08:45pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:45pAirlines turn to cargo for revenue as U.S. Senate nears industry aid vote
RE
08:44pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:43pOil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support
RE
08:42pSingapore flags recession as economy shrinks sharply in first quarter due to virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
2India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
4ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group