Singapore's Economy May Contract This Year Due to Coronavirus

By Ronnie Harui



Singapore's economy could contract this year due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the export-dependent country.

The government said Monday economic growth is forecast at -0.5% to +1.5% in 2020, compared with its prior estimate of +0.5% to +2.5%. Growth for this year is expected to come in at around 0.5%.

Gross domestic product grew 1.0% in fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8% growth estimated previously, according to revised estimate released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Full-year GDP was 0.7%, matching its prior estimate, the data showed.

Services industries, which account for about two-thirds of the economy, expanded 1.5% in the fourth quarter, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.4% growth.

Manufacturing output fell 2.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with the previous estimate of a 2.1% decline, while the construction sector expanded 4.3%, better than the previous estimate of a 2.1% growth.

The economy grew 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted and annualized basis in the October-December quarter over the previous three months. That compared with the initial estimate for a 0.1% growth.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com