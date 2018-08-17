Log in
Singapore's Exports Bounce Back in July

08/17/2018 | 02:46am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil domestic exports recovered sharply in July, helped by a surge in shipments of the highly volatile pharmaceutical sector.

Exports of goods made in Singapore rose 11.8% on year in July, after a 0.8% gain in June, trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said Friday. The median estimate of six economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for July exports to expand 10.0% from a year earlier.

Shipments of electronic products, which account for about a quarter of the total exports of locally-produced goods, declined 3.8% on year in July. Exports of non-electronic goods, however, accelerated to 18.8% on year after a 4.5% gain in June. The increase was led by a 109% gain in pharmaceutical shipments.

Singapore's pharmaceutical industry's production and exports are highly volatile as the sector is dominated by a small number of very large factories of multinational firms. Production of a batch of expensive drugs, such as cancer medicine, can dramatically raise the value of output in a month, only to decline later as plants need to take long maintenance breaks between different production cycles.

The city-state's shipments to China, its biggest export destination, were flat in July after a 15.8% on year contraction in June. Exports to the European Union and the U.S., however, rose 20.1% and 33.7%, respectively.

Compared with the previous month, exports rose 4.3% in seasonally adjusted terms, after contracting 11.1% in June. Economists in the poll had projected a median 6.2% on month expansion in July.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

