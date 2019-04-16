Singapore's Exports Fell More Than Expected in March

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil exports fell sharply in March, partly due to a high base of comparison from the year ago.

Exports of goods made locally fell 11.7% in March compared with a year earlier, after a 4.8% growth in February, the trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday.

The median estimate of seven economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for March exports to contract 2.2% from a year earlier.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 14.3% in seasonally adjusted terms, after expanding 16.0% on month in February. Economists in the poll had projected a median 7.1% contraction in March.

The city-state's shipments to China, its biggest export destination, fell 8.7% in March from a year earlier, compared with a 34.2% on-year increase in the previous month, the data showed.

Exports to the European Union fell 15.1% on year after falling 11.8% in February. Exports to the United States, however, grew 23.1% after the previous month's 6.6% increase.

Electronics exports declined 26.7% on year, after falling 8.2% in February, while non-electronics shipments fell 7.0%, compared with a 9.4% rise in the previous month.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports fell 36.5% on year in March, after growing 12.0% in the previous month.

