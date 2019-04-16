Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Singapore's Exports Fell More Than Expected in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's key non-oil exports fell sharply in March, partly due to a high base of comparison from the year ago.

Exports of goods made locally fell 11.7% in March compared with a year earlier, after a 4.8% growth in February, the trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday.

The median estimate of seven economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal was for March exports to contract 2.2% from a year earlier.

Compared with the previous month, exports fell 14.3% in seasonally adjusted terms, after expanding 16.0% on month in February. Economists in the poll had projected a median 7.1% contraction in March.

The city-state's shipments to China, its biggest export destination, fell 8.7% in March from a year earlier, compared with a 34.2% on-year increase in the previous month, the data showed.

Exports to the European Union fell 15.1% on year after falling 11.8% in February. Exports to the United States, however, grew 23.1% after the previous month's 6.6% increase.

Electronics exports declined 26.7% on year, after falling 8.2% in February, while non-electronics shipments fell 7.0%, compared with a 9.4% rise in the previous month.

In the non-electronics sector, pharmaceutical exports fell 36.5% on year in March, after growing 12.0% in the previous month.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20pAsia holds breath for China data dump, New Zealand dollar slides
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pIn major shift, Trump to allow lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba
RE
09:08pBHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone -- Update
DJ
09:06pBOJ ready to deploy monetary policy tools to fight crisis - deputy governor
RE
08:58pSingapore's Exports Fell More Than Expected in March
DJ
08:56pSingapore March exports drop 11.7 percent year-on-year
RE
08:48pEuro on backfoot after report of dovish ECB views; China data awaited
RE
08:45pJapan exports slump on weak China demand, heaping pressure on economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
4THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
5APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About